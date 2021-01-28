Police: 2 inmates who escaped from Arizona prison captured

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — Two inmates who escaped from an Arizona prison in Florence last weekend were recaptured Thursday in Coolidge. Police in Coolidge said police officers and U.S. deputy marshals captured and arrested David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot after police received calls from at least two residents who reported seeing the inmates. Harmon and Chariot escaped Saturday from the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence by using tools to breach a fence. Charpiot was serving a 35-year sentence on Maricopa County convictions for molestation of a child and sexual abuse, while Harmon was serving convictions in Maricopa County for kidnapping and second-degree burglary.