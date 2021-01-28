Martin scores 19, Arizona St ends skid, tops Cal 72-68

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 19 points and Arizona State did just enough to beat California 72-68 to end a COVID-extended six-game losing streak that dated back to Dec. 13. ASU has had five league games games postponed and a nonconference game cancelled. Matt Bradley, in just his second game back after a five-game layoff for a sprained ankle, scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears, who have lost three straight. Bradley scored 11 of Cal’s last nine points, keeping the game close as ASU missed three free throws in the last 1:40, including the front end of a 1-and-1.