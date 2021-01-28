Man who wore horns at riot willing to speak at Trump’s trial

PHOENIX (AP) — The lawyer for an Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns is offering to have his client testify at former President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial. Lawyer Albert Watkins said he hasn’t spoken to any member in the Senate since announcing his offer to have Jacob Chansley testify. Watkins said it’s important for senators to hear from someone who was incited by Trump. Watkins said Chansley feels betrayed by the former president after Trump refused to pardon Chansley. Chansley hasn’t yet entered a plea to his charges.