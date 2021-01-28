Fifth-ranked UCLA not letting numbers get in way of success

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The fifth-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team has emerged as one of the nation’s top teams despite having only nine players. The Bruins are the highest-ranked squad in the Pac-12, which has four teams in the top 11. It is also the highest the Bruins have been ranked since they were fifth in November 2017. UCLA goes into Friday’s game against Arizona State with a four-game winning streak. That includes road victories against Oregon and Stanford.