Delaire sparks late surge as Stanford beats Arizona 73-64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaiden Delaire tied his career high with 21 points, 14 in the second half, as Stanford rallied late to defeat Arizona 73-64. The win marked Stanford’s first win at the McKale Center — and first sweep of Arizona — since 2008. Oscar da Silva added 17 points, Michael O’Connell a career-high 14 and Spencer Jones 10 for Stanford. Delaire, Jones and da Saliva combined to score 19 points in Stanford’s 20-8 late-game surge as the Cardinal broke away from Arizona. James Akinjo scored 17 with six assists to pace the Wildcats. Terrell Brown Jr. added 13 points, Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin 10 apiece.