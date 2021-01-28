Christian Dvorak scores twice in Coyotes’ 3-2 win over Ducks

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Dvorak scored his second goal late in the third period, Darcy Kuemper stopped 14 shots and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. Dvorak scored Arizona’s first goal in nearly 190 minutes in the second period and put the Coyotes ahead on a power-play goal with 4 1/2 minutes left. Conor Garland also scored for Arizona. Danton Heinen scored for the second straight game with Anaheim’s first power-play goal of the season. Jakob Silfverberg also scored and John Gibson had 31 saves.