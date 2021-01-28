Arizona prison inmate in Buckeye dies in an apparent suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at the Arizona prison in Buckeye has died and it appears to be a suicide. State Department of Corrections officials say 20-year-old Austin Georgatos died Thursday from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging. They say staff at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis discovered Georgatos unresponsive in his housing location and responding paramedics pronounced him dead. Georgatos was admitted to prison this year after he was sentenced out of Maricopa County for a dangerous drug violation. Corrections officials say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.