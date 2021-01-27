Pima County deputies accuse 48 of street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say they are cracking down on illegal street racing south of the Tucson city limits. They say about 75 vehicles gathered to race last weekend and some raced at speeds of around 100 mph on a county road a few miles east of Tucson International Airport. Authorities say some of the cars reportedly weren’t street legal and were brought to the location on trailers. But as San Xavier District Patrol deputies approached the area, vehicles began to scatter. Deputies were able to locate 30 of the vehicles involved. Sheriff’s officials say 48 people were arrested at the scene on accusations of participating in street racing.