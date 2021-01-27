Crews rescue 5 people in 2 incidents in snow-blanketed areas

Crews used a helicopter and a tracked vehicle to rescue a total of five people in two incidents in areas blanketed by snow from a major storm. The National Guard said a helicopter on Tuesday hoisted up three climbers who were stranded in rugged terrain the Sedona area. .The Navajo County Sheriff’s office said crews from several agencies used a track vehicle to rescue two Phoenix-area men with four dogs after their vehicle got stuck on a forest road at Black Canyon Lake near Heber-Overgaard. That rescue began Monday night and ended early Tuesday. Major highways closed by the storm reopened Tuesday.