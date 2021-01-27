Arizona still hot spot despite dip in virus hospitalizations

PHOENIX (AP) — Hospital administrators across Arizona are warning the public not to become complacent because of a noticeable decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The chief clinical officer for the Banner Health health care company estimated to be caring for about half the state’s COVID-19 patients says enforcement of masks and social distancing are what will be effective. Despite statistics trending down, health care officials say Arizona is still recording figures higher than during the virus surge last July. The state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday more than 5,900 additional known cases and 195 deaths. Arizona now has had more than 730,000 cases and more than 12,600 deaths.