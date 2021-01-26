Many highway closures still in effect due to Arizona storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Portions of two interstate highways are among multiple routes in Arizona’s high country that remained closed Tuesday morning due to difficult driving conditions from winter weather. Winter storm warnings or advisories remained in effect in many parts of the state and the National Weather Service said heavy snow was falling across the Mogollon Rim from Flagstaff to Heber. The Arizona Department of Transportation said closures included eastbound Interstate 40 at State Route 89 in Ash Fork and northbound Interstate 17 at the junction with State Route 179 south of Sedona. The Transportation Department urged drivers to postpone travel in the high country until the latest storm has passed .