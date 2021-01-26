Gibson stops 31 shots in Ducks’ 1-0 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — John Gibson stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in four starts, Danton Heinen scored and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0. Heinen scored his first goal of the season in the opening period and Gibson was sharp all night for his 21st career shutout. Gibson stopped 34 shots in a shutout against Minnesota on Jan. 18. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his 100th game with Arizona, but the Coyotes missed on numerous good chances and lost 1-0 for the second straight game. Arizona has dropped four of five overall.