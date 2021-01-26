Skip to Content

Chandler man accused of shooting child, ex-girlfriend

New
11:10 pm AP - Arizona News

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a man has been arrested and accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and a child and firing shots at Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers. They say 33-year-old Christopher West was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Police say West is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment around 11 p.m. Monday. West allegedly shot the woman and the child and fled before officers arrived. Police say the woman and child were taken to a  hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. West crashed his car on a freeway before police spotted him in Tempe. As DPS troopers chased West, he allegedly fired at least four rounds at them but no injuries were reported.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content