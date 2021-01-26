Arizona reports 4,748 virus cases one year after 1st case

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reported 4,748 new known coronavirus cases and 209 deaths on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of when the state confirmed its coronavirus case. The latest numbers reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state’s pandemic totals to 732,643 known cases and 12,448 deaths. Arizona has been a national virus hot spot during both the surge last summer and the even deadlier one this fall and winter. The Department of Health Services announced the state’s first case on Jan. 26, 2020, saying it was a Maricopa County resident who had recently returned from travel to Wuhan, China, a city that was at the epicenter of the outbreak.