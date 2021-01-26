2 escaped inmates from an Arizona prison have medical issues

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two inmates who escaped from an Arizona prison in Florence last weekend both have medical issues and may try to visit drug stores or pharmacies. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials on Tuesday released a surveillance photo they said shows fugitives John Charpiot and David Harmon attempting to rob a business in Florence south of Phoenix. Both men were wearing white long-sleeved shirts and not their prison-issued uniforms. DPS officials says the robbery attempt occurred Saturday after Charpiot and Harmon escaped from the medium custody south unit by breaching a fence using tools retrieved from a facility room. Authorities have offered rewards of $35,000 per inmate for information leading to their arrests.