Man arrested for breaking into women’s homes in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say they have arrested a man accused of forcing his way into several women’s homes and physically assaulting one victim. Authorities said Monday that 18-year-old Darrus Love Bracewell was booked on armed burglary and robbery-related charges. He is also facing two counts of aggravated assault against detention officers. According to police, Bracewell is accused of forcibly gaining entry into four different homes. Investigators say a man threatened a woman and her 8-year-old daughter with a screwdriver on Dec. 10 at their apartment. Police say the man demanded money and punched the woman in the face several times. Three more burglaries under similar circumstances were reported last week.