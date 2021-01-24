Updated info expected Monday about tour bus crash in Arizona

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities expect to release updated information Monday about last week’s tour bus crash that killed one person and injured dozens of others, including five seriously. The Las Vegas-based bus rolled over Friday in northwestern Arizona while headed to a Grand Canyon viewpoint on the Hualapai Reservation. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately determined and no information was available about the vehicle’s speed before the crash. County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen says a press release with updated information on the crash is expected to be released sometime Monday afternoon after she’s briefed by investigators. The bus was heading to Grand Canyon West, about 2 ½ hours from Las Vegas and outside the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park.