Golden Knights beat Coyotes 1-0 on Karlsson’s late goal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — William Karlsson scored with 42 seconds left in regulation, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0. The Golden Knights and Coyotes played a tight-checking game after combining for 20 goals in the first three of four straight against each other. Fleury was sharp throughout for his 62nd career shutout and Karlsson beat Darcy Kuemper with a one-timer on a feed from Jonathan Marchessault behind the goal. Vegas won three of the four games against Arizona. Kuemper stopped 26 shots.