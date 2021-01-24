Arizona reports 7,217 new COVID-19 cases and 68 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 7,217 new COVID-19 cases and 68 more deaths. The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 722,574 cases and 12,238 known deaths since the pandemic began. On Saturday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 7,316 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 169 deaths. The number of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona are declining despite the state having the nation’s worst infection rate. Still, COVID-19 is on track to eclipse heart disease and cancer as the leading cause of death in the state. One person in every 141 Arizona residents was diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past week.