2nd bridge proposed connecting Bullhead City with Laughlin

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Construction bids are being taken for a proposed second bridge over the Colorado River that would connect Bullhead City, Arizona and Laughlin, Nevada. The Mohave Valley Daily News reports that the invitation to bid required an agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation to be approved by the Clark County Board of Commissioners and that occurred last Friday. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the town of Laughlin, said the proposed 724-foot bridge is important for public safety and the long-term economic growth of the area. The estimated cost is between $42 million and $46 million. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Clark County agreed to provide nearly $22 million.