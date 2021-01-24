2 inmates have escaped from the state prison in Florence

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates have escaped from the state prison in Florence. Arizona Department of Corrections officials say John Charpiot and David Harmon escaped Saturday from the medium custody south unit. They say the two weren’t accounted for during the 8:30 p.m. inmate count after being there for the 4 p.m. count. Corrections officials have dispatched chase teams, tracking dog teams and a fugitive apprehension unit to find the escaped inmates. The Arizona Department of Public Safety also is assisting in the search. Charpiot was sent to prison in 2011 on a 35-year sentence for molestation of a child and sexual abuse out of Maricopa County. Harmon was convicted out of Maricopa County in 2012 to serve 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges.