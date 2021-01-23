Raquel Teran elected Arizona Democratic Party chair

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats have picked progressive state Rep. Raquel Terán to be the party’s next chairwoman. Terán was elected during a virtual convention on Saturday.

She will be charged with maintaining Democrats’ top-of-the-ticket successes and extending their wins down the ballot. Terán was a leader of the Latino-led movement that organized a decade ago following the passage of SB1070, a state law that targeted people living in the country illegally.

She worked on successful efforts to recall former state Sen. Russell Pearce and defeat Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Terán won by a wide margin during a virtual convention with the support of much of the party’s most prominent figures.