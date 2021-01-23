Skip to Content

Arizona Republicans reelect fervent Trump ally as chair

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans on Saturday reelected Kelli Ward as party chair, giving a second term to one of Donald Trump’s most unflinching supporters even after the GOP lost ground in the state last year.

Ward’s combative style delights Trump’s strongest supporters but worries longtime GOP insiders who have watched the party turn off crucial voters in the suburbs.

She was a prolific promoter of baseless theories of election fraud and filed several lawsuits that were tossed by judges for lack of evidence. A party spokesman says Ward secured a narrow majority on the second ballot.

