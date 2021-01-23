Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, Governor Ducey

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans have censured some of the party’s most prominent figures who have found themselves crosswise with former President Donald Trump.

GOP state committeemen voted Saturday to formally censure Cindy McCain, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey. They also voted to give Kelli Ward a second term as party chairwoman.

Ward has been one of Trump’s most unflinching supporters even after the GOP lost ground in the state last year. The state GOP’s combative style delights Trump’s strongest supporters but worries longtime GOP insiders who have watched the party turn off crucial voters in the suburbs.