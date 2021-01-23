All-Star Booker out against Nuggets with hamstring injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker sat out Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets because of a left hamstring injury he suffered in overtime on Friday. The 24-year-old Booker was hurt with about two minutes left in overtime when he landed awkwardly while going for a rebound. Suns coach Monty Williams said on Saturday that Booker’s hamstring was sore and that his status for the coming week was uncertain. Booker leads the Suns with 22.9 points per game and scored 31 on Friday.