Winter storm warning set for parts of north-central Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of north-central Arizona due to snow and hazardous travel conditions expected in much of Yavapai County and across southern Coconino and Navajo counties. The National Weather Service said the warning for cold and wet weather will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Predicted snowfall amounts through Sunday included up up to 17 inches in Flagstaff and up to 5 inches in Prescott. The Arizona Department of Transportation urged drivers to delay travel in affected areas and said people who do travel should take an emergency kit.