Pac-12 reprimands Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley for comments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley for his comments about the officiating late in a loss to rival Arizona. The conference said Friday Hurley was reprimanded for public comments about the officials following an 84-82 loss to the Wildcats Thursday night. Hurley was furious a foul wasn’t called on Azoulas Tubelis for hitting the arm of Arizona State guard Remy Martin with nine seconds left. Tubelis was credited with a blocked shot and hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer on a tip-in.