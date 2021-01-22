Navajo Nation keeps stay-home order, lifts weekend lockdowns

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has announced it is extending its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19 while lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events. Tribal officials announced late Thursday that the actions in the tribe’s latest public health emergency order will take effect Monday and run through at least Feb. 15. Officials said the daily curfew will run daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The tribe through Thursday reported a total of 26,782 cases and 940 known deaths on the reservation where 75 communities had uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14.