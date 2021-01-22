McDonald scores 20 to lead Arizona over Utah

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Bendu Yeaney added a season-high 14 and No. 10 Arizona held off Utah for a 66-54 Pac-12. Yeaney had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals in the second quarter when the Wildcats (11-2, 9-2) recovered from a sluggish start. The Wildcats took a 19-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Utah used a 10-run to get back in the game. Arizona scored the final six points, four on McDonald free throws, after Utah closed to 60-54 with 57 seconds remaining. Kemery Martin had 11 points and Niyah Becker had 10 for the Utes (3-9, 2-9), who shot 42 percent.