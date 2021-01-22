Coyotes hand Golden Knights first loss of the season, 5-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Arizona Coyotes handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first loss of the season, 5-2. The Coyotes bounced back from a drubbing two nights earlier in Vegas with one of their best games of the early season. Kuemper made some spectacular saves and Arizona got contributions throughout the lineup after losing the first two games of four straight against the Golden Knights. Vegas’ Shea Theodore scored his third goal in two games and had an assist.