COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Prescott Valley arena

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A multipurpose arena in Prescott Valley will be the latest large venue in Arizona to become a COVID-19 vaccination site. Cottonwood-based Spectrum Healthcare on Monday will open an appointment-only site called “Vaccination Station” inside Findlay Toyota Center, a 5,100-seat facility that has hosted events including professional basketball games, rodeos, concerts and ice shows. The Daily Courier reports that Spectrum is setting up the site in a partnership with Yavapai County and other organizations and it plans to administer shots to as many as 1,000 people daily. Several large venues in metro Phoenix and Tucson are either already operational or planned as drive-through vaccination sites.