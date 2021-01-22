Bennett named new DC at North Texas, his 10th school in role

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Phil Bennett is the new defensive coordinator at North Texas. It is the 10th different school where the 65-year-old Texas native will coach in that role. It is Bennett’s first college job since being Arizona State’s DC during the 2017 season. Bennett replaces Clint Bowen, whose departure from the Mean Green after one season was described as a mutual decision. North Texas was 4-6 last season, finishing last in Conference USA allowing 522 total yards and nearly 43 points per game.