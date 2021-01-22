Arizona pandemic toll tops 12,000 deaths, over 700,000 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona, a COVID-19 hot spot with the worst diagnosis rate among U.S. states has reported that its pandemic death toll now exceeds 12,000 and that the number of known cases is over 700,000. The Department of Health Services on Friday reported an 8,099 additional known cases and 229 additional deaths. That increased the state’s pandemic totals to 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths. The surge has crowded hospitals statewide but the numbers of additional reported cases and of people hospitalized for COVD-19 haves dropped recently. Arizona continues to ramp up vaccination by opening additional site. But like other states, Arizona has had difficulty getting enough doses to administer.