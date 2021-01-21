Skip to Content

Tubelis’ tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

10:13 pm AP

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis scored on a tip-in at the buzzer after blocking Remy Martin’s shot at the other end, capping Arizona’s 84-82 comeback victory over rival Arizona State. Arizona trailed by seven late in the second half, but rallied to tie it at 82-all with a minute left. Tubelis blocked Remy Martin’s layup attempt with 9 seconds left and the Wildcats rushed the ball up the floor. James Akinjo shot an air ball on a 3-point attempt while being harassed by Josh Christopher, but Tubelis plucked the ball out of the air and laid it over the rim, sending the Wildcats rushing onto the floor. 

Associated Press

