Trump pardons ex-Arizona congressman in corruption case

PHOENIX (AP) — A former three-term Republican Arizona congressman who served nearly two years in prison for extortion and money laundering convictions was among the 73 people pardoned by President Donald Trump in the final hours of his presidency. Rick Renzi served in the U.S. House from 2003 to 2009 and was convicted of conspiring to use his congressional post to make companies buy his former business associate’s land so the associate could repay a debt to Renzi. Fifteen years ago, Renzi was mentioned as a possible Republican challenger to then-Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano, though he ultimately decided against seeking the state’s highest office.