Son of Pinal County sheriff arrested in 2020 injury crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say the 20-year-old son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has been arrested after toxicology tests showed he was impaired at the time of a crash in which a bicyclist was severely injured. A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Cooper Lamb was booked into jail late Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of dangerous drugs. Mark Lamb had asked the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation into the July 8 crash in the San Tan Valley area. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Cooper Lamb who could comment on his behalf, and the sheriff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.