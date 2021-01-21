Prescott gas station manager fired for offensive signs

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The manager of a gas station near downtown Prescott was fired for posting signs this week outside the business that made a baseless sexual derogatory claim about President Joe Biden and were racially offensive. Joanne Selena Lopez said she was terminated as manager of the Shepherd Express gas station after the signs went viral on social media. She said she considered her sign saying “March is white pride month y’all” to be a joke. Lopez said she was proud of posting the signs and wouldn’t bow down to pressure. Lopez said she had planned to buy the business but the owner backed out.