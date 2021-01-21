Pam Johnson, former Arizona Republic executive editor, dies

PHOENIX (AP) — A former executive editor of Arizona’s largest newspaper has died. The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that Pam Johnson died Jan. 20 at age 74 in Overland Park, Kansas after a lengthy battle with dementia. Johnson led the Republic’s newsroom and that of the sibling Phoenix Gazette for 13 years. She became managing editor of the Gazette in 1988, then was named managing editor and later executive editor of the Republic. A 1969 University of Missouri graduate, Johnson was hired at the Binghamton (New York) Evening Press and joined the copy desk of the Kansas City Times a year later before moving to the Kansas City Star. She was named the first executive director of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at Missouri’s School of Journalism in 2004.