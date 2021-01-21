Navajo Nation reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths. The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,782 with 940 known deaths. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says that while people are getting vaccinated, it’s crucial to keep in mind that another variant of the virus has been found in nearby regions. The Navajo Department of Health this week has identified 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Jan. 1-14. Nez says residents still need to remain vigilant and practice health safety measures like staying home. The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.