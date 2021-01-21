Skip to Content

Buckeye man accused of fatally running over friend in Topock

New
2:41 pm AP - Arizona News

TOPOCK, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave Valley Sheriff’s officials say a Buckeye man has been arrested in a homicide case in Topock. They say 50-year-old James Richard Edwards is jailed on suspicion of felony second-degree murder. Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Topock around 8 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle. They say 48-year-old John Michael Bondello of Topock was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say their investigation revealed the two friends had gotten into an argument and Bondello armed himself with a shotgun in an attempt to get Edwards to leave his property. Edwards got into his vehicle and allegedly accelerated back onto the property, striking Bondello.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content