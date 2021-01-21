Buckeye man accused of fatally running over friend in Topock

TOPOCK, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave Valley Sheriff’s officials say a Buckeye man has been arrested in a homicide case in Topock. They say 50-year-old James Richard Edwards is jailed on suspicion of felony second-degree murder. Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Topock around 8 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle. They say 48-year-old John Michael Bondello of Topock was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say their investigation revealed the two friends had gotten into an argument and Bondello armed himself with a shotgun in an attempt to get Edwards to leave his property. Edwards got into his vehicle and allegedly accelerated back onto the property, striking Bondello.