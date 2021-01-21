Brothers denounce lawmaker who challenged Biden victory

PHOENIX (AP) — The chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus has been castigated by his two brothers over his efforts to cast doubt about President Joe Biden’s victory. The siblings of Republican Rep. Andy Biggs wrote in a letter to his hometown newspaper The Arizona Republic that Biggs is “at least partially to blame” for the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. William Biggs told the newspaper that he’s a Democrat and isn’t close to the congressman but couldn’t continue to keep his feelings to himself after the Capitol riot. A spokesman for Andy Biggs did not respond to a request for comment.