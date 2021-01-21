Belo scores 14 to lead Montana St. over N. Arizona 62-51

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jubrile Belo registered 14 points and seven rebounds as Montana State topped Northern Arizona 62-51. Xavier Bishop had 12 points for Montana State and Amin Adamu added nine points and eight rebounds. The Bobcats have won six in a row for the first time since the 2003-04 season and had five straight wins to open the Big Sky season for the for the first time since 2004-05. Cameron Shelton had 24 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks.