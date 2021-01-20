Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal, but struggled to keep up in revenue and exposure with some of its Power Five peers.

Sports Business Journal first reported the news Wednesday night and a person with knowledge of what was being called a mutual decision between Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee confirmed it to AP.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official statement from the conference was expected later Wednesday.

Scott’s current contract was set to expire June 2022, but he will only finish out this academic year and assist with the transition to his successor.