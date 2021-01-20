Game and Fish says javelina was unlawfully killed in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the unlawful killing of a javelina in Tucson. The javelina was found suspended by its hind legs with a rope tied to a tree branch on Tucson’s east side last Sunday. Game and Fish officials say the javelina died after being shot multiple times. They say the killing may have occurred on either Jan. 13 or 14. A Game and Fish Department official says the javelina’s multiple injuries suggest the death was intentional. Authorities say javelinas are usually found in central and southern Arizona.