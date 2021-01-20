More testing urged in Arizona as new COVID-19 cases persist

PHOENIX (AP) — Public health experts are warning that more people in Arizona need to get tested as the state remains the worst nationwide for the rate of new COVID-19 cases. Dr. Joshua LaBaer, director of the Biodesign Institute research center at Arizona State University, said Wednesday that only about 15,000 virus tests are being administered daily. He says the state should be conducting 80,000 to100,000 tests a day. State health officials on Wednesday reported 4,845 additional COVID-19 cases and 262 related deaths. That brings Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 690,544 cases and 11,528 deaths.