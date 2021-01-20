Arizona measure would expand tax funds for private schools

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are considering legislation to quadruple the size of a program that allows people to use tax money for private school tuition for foster children and students with disabilities. Republicans advanced the measure out of a Senate committee in a party-line vote Wednesday. They say the program creates more choices for parents who couldn’t otherwise afford private school tuition. Democrats said the state shouldn’t be further siphoning money from the state treasury that could be used to pay for public schools. The measure is the latest proposed expansion of Arizona’s wide-ranging programs to aid private and religious schools with public money.