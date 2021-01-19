Mets fire Porter after 38 days for explicit texts in 2016

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter lasted just 38 days as New York Mets general manager, fired for cause about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs. His brief term was less than half that of Carlos Beltrán, let go as Mets manager on Jan. 16 last year after 77 days in the fallout for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign stealing scandal. MLB will investigate Porter, a person familiar with the decision said to the AP on condition of anonymity.