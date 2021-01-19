Man, woman found dead inside Phoenix home in murder-suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man and woman have been found fatally shot inside a town home complex and it’s being investigated as a murder-suicide. They say Phoenix fire and police personnel responded to a report of a shooting around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and found 43-year-old John Parker and 33-year-old Desiree Colter with gunshot wounds. Police say the two were pronounced dead at the scene. They say an investigation revealed that Colter and Parker were living together as boyfriend and girlfriend and became involved in a dispute that turned physical. Police say that during the dispute, Parker fatally shot Colter and then turned the gun on himself.