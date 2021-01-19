Girl killed, 5 other kids hurt in freeway crash near Tonapah

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has died and five other children remain hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 10 near Tonopah. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a three-car crash Monday evening caused one of the vehicles to roll over in the freeway’s median. They say all six children inside the vehicle were ejected. The name of the girl who was killed wasn’t immediately released. DPS officials say the injured children are between the ages of 10 and 14. They were airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear if all of the six children were members of the same family. Authorities say the cause of the collision was under investigation.