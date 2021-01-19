Arizona reports 6,417 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PHOENIX (AP) — As Arizona prepares to expand its vaccination reach, health officials are reporting more than 6,400 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. The state on Monday will open up appointments at two mass vaccination sites in suburban Phoenix to people age 65 and older. The earliest they will be able to register for is February. The state Department of Health Services transformed the parking lot outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale into a 24-7 vaccination site. Phoenix Municipal Stadium will open as a site on Feb. 1. Health officials say there are 6,417 new COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic began, Arizona has seen 673,882 cases and 11,266 known deaths.